Kenneth Zahore: Cardiff striker not for sale says manager Neil Warnock

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock makes a point to Kenneth Zahore (wearing 10) during their 7-2 win over AFC Tavistock

Cardiff City Striker Kenneth Zahore is not for sale "unless I have a heart attack" says manager Neil Warnock.

Zohore was Cardiff's top scorer in 2016-17 with 12 goals, and the 23-year-old striker has been the subject of a bid from Hull City.

He scored twice in the Bluebirds 7-2 win over AFC Tavistock on Monday.

"He realises I've resurrected his career and needs another 12 months with me and knock some goals in and then the world's his oyster," said Warnock.

Asked if Zahore could still leave if another offer came in, Warnock replied: "Not unless I have a heart attack and another manager takes over."

The Denmark international is contracted to Cardiff until 2020 after agreeing a new deal in April 2017.

Zahore's form improved dramatically after Warnock took over as manager from Paul Trollope in October 2016.

The striker had struggled to hold down a first-team place under Trollope.

Warnock does not rule out some departures and arrivals before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

"You never say never and we've got a few players to move on," he said.

"We've had one or two phone calls for one or two players but nothing that really interests me at the moment."

Cardiff finished Monday evening's match with 10 players as Warnock chose not to use all his substitutes.

"I wanted to go 10 men and see how we coped with that," he said.

The Bluebirds play further friendly matches against Bodmin Town on Wednesday, 19 July and Plymouth Argyle on Friday, 21 July.