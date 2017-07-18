Daniel Sturridge: Liverpool striker in 'best condition' - Jurgen Klopp

Sturridge has scored 15 league goals in his past three seasons at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says striker Daniel Sturridge is in the "best condition" he has been in during Klopp's time at the club.

Injuries have limited 27-year-old Sturridge to 46 league appearances in the past three seasons.

"He is in good physical shape, absolutely," said Klopp, who took over at Anfield in October 2015.

"Daniel could be part of the full pre-season so far so that's very important. It's looking good."

He added: "[Pre-season] was quite intense, especially in England. He was part of pretty much each session so it's good."

Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita but Klopp would not be drawn on any move for the 22-year-old Guinea international.

"Nothing new to say about this," said the German.

"I cannot clarify anything. It's like it is, it's the transfer market - everything is open until 31 August."