Scottish Gossip: Uefa, Leigh Griffiths, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie claims Uefa have made themselves a laughing stock by charging Leigh Griffiths with provocation during last week's game at Linfield. (Sun)

Rangers skipper Lee Wallace can recover his best form if he loses the captain's armband to Bruno Alves, says his former boss at Hearts Jim Jefferies. (Daily Record)

Hearts will struggle to find someone to fill Jamie Walker's boots if the winger is sold to Rangers, says Tynecastle striker Isma Goncalves. (Sun)

Aberdeen have been promised "hell" by Siroki Birjeg's goalscoring hero Stipo Markovic in their notorious stadium which was recently shut down by the Bosnian FA. (Daily Record)

Scotland striker Jane Ross is looking forward to facing her Manchester City team-mates in tomorrow's Euro 2017 meeting with England and says the underdogs will play without fear. (Times, subscription required)

Linfield will use Rangers' training facilities before their Champions League qualifier at Celtic Park on Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Ahead of September's trip to Lithuania Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is on the look out for a similar artificial pitch to train on. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Returning Hibs defender Steven Whittaker will be given the opportunity to develop as a coach at Easter Road. (Scotsman)

And 33-year-old Whittaker says he is ready to face a barrage of boos next month when Hibs visit Rangers, having refused to transfer his Ibrox contract over to the club's new regime five years ago. (Daily Mail)

Arnaud Djoum and Bjorn Johnsen are back training with Hearts but will not feature in tonight's Betfred League Cup tie against Elgin City as they remain in Edinburgh to do physical conditioning work. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee boss Neil McCann is urging the club to establish a proper scouting network after spending so much of his time on the search for recruits this summer. (Daily Express, print edition)

Frozen-out Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson is attracting interest Ukrainian outfit Karpaty Lviv. (Daily Record)

Airdrieonians deny claims they are about to name former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson as their new manager. (Sun)

East Fife manager Darren Young will start his first match in 18 months against Dunfermline this evening due to injuries and suspensions at Bayview. (Herald, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray made a whistlestop trip to Switzerland at the weekend for medical advice on the hip injury that troubled him so much at Wimbledon. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is looking forward to his first visit to Scotland when he takes part in a charity event with Andy Murray in November. (The National, subscription required)

Scottish amateur Connor Syme thinks it's "cool" to be grouped with former champion John Daly as he prepares for his Open debut at Royal Birkdale this week. (Daily Express, print edition)