Robert Huth faces six to eight weeks out after ankle surgery

Huth joined Leicester in 2015 from Stoke following a loan spell at the club

Leicester City defender Robert Huth is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after ankle surgery.

The 32-year-old has not travelled to Hong Kong with the rest of the Foxes squad as he begins his rehabilitation.

"Robert reported back for pre-season and got into some discomfort with his ankle," said Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare.

"He's had an operation and thankfully it was successful. It's unfortunate for him but we thought it might be worse."

Leicester start their Premier League campaign with a game at Arsenal on Friday, 11 August before hosting Brighton and visiting Manchester United.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester commentator Ian Stringer

Huth being out is a blow, but may actually help Shakespeare with his selection given new signing Harry Maguire is likely to go straight into the starting XI.

What the Foxes will lose is the German's experience in the dressing room, as well as his commanding displays on the pitch.

The club say the surgery has gone well, which gives him a chance of being back in the side in early October, given he will need time to get fit following his recovery.