Women's Euros 2017: How well do you know England's Lionesses?

Uefa Women's Euro 2017
When: 16 July-6 August Where: The Netherlands BBC Coverage: Selected live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live, Scotland games on Radio Scotland and online, plus live text coverage on the BBC Sport website.

England are among the favourites to win the Women's European Championship, having finished third at the World Cup two years ago.

Mark Sampson's side begin their campaign in the Netherlands with a group match against Scotland on Wednesday.

But how much do you know about the Lionesses?

Take our quiz...

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired