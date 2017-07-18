Match ends, The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 5.
Champions League: The New Saints 1-5 HNK Rijeka (1-7 agg)
The New Saints were knocked out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round as they were thrashed by Croatian champions Rijeka.
The visitors extended their 2-0 advantage in the Oswestry rematch with Florentin Matei's first-half goal.
Rijeka cut loose in the second, with fine strikes from Mario Gavranovic, Alexander Gorgon and Stefan Ristovski.
Adrian Cieslewicz curled in a consolation goal, but Gavranovic's second underlined Rijeka's superiority.
Saints boss Scott Ruscoe told BBC Radio Shropshire: "Until 42 and a half minutes in, we were excellent. We stuck to the game plan, everything that we wanted, the players gave.
"We closed gaps, we didn't let them get in between us or behind us.
"We passed the ball at times, we broke… I thought we did everything that we asked of them.
"I'm really disappointed (at the outcome) so I can't really say a lot else."
Line-ups
New Saints
- 1Harrison
- 4Saunders
- 2Spender
- 6RoutledgeBooked at 74mins
- 8Brobbel
- 10FletcherSubstituted forCieslewiczat 57'minutes
- 5Rawlinson
- 14Mullan
- 26Pryce
- 23EdwardsSubstituted forHollandat 65'minutes
- 22QuigleySubstituted forDraperat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Draper
- 11Parry
- 12Hudson
- 18Holland
- 20Darlington
- 21Cieslewicz
- 30Wycherley
HNK Rijeka
- 12Sluga
- 10Matei
- 8Zhuta
- 13Zuparic
- 6Ristovski
- 18Elez
- 9Araujo dos SantosSubstituted forDjokovicat 62'minutes
- 29VesovicSubstituted forGavranovicat 52'minutes
- 20GorgonSubstituted forCrnicat 68'minutes
- 28Bradaric
- 27Misic
Substitutes
- 4Puncec
- 11Crnic
- 17Gavranovic
- 21Ajayi
- 23Djokovic
- 26Males
- 31Nevistic
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 5.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 5. Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jonathon Routledge (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 1, HNK Rijeka 4. Adrian Cieslewicz (The New Saints) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Matic Crnic replaces Alexander Gorgon.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Tom Holland replaces Aeron Edwards.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 4. Stefan Ristovski (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Damjan Djokovic replaces Héber.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Greg Draper replaces Scott Quigley.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 3. Alexander Gorgon (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Adrian Cieslewicz replaces Wes Fletcher.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 2. Mario Gavranovic (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Mario Gavranovic replaces Marko Vesovic.
Second Half
Second Half begins The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 1.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 0, HNK Rijeka 1. Florentin Matei (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.