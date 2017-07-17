Ivan Perisic: Inter expect Man Utd target to join tour

Ivan Perisic has played 70 times for Inter since joining in 2015

Inter Milan expect to have Manchester United target Ivan Perisic in their squad when they leave for their Far East tour on Tuesday.

Croatia winger Perisic has been heavily linked with a summer move to United.

Representatives of the Old Trafford club have visited Milan in an effort to negotiate a deal for the 28-year-old.

There has been no agreement yet, with suggestions Inter wanted to include 21-year-old France forward Anthony Martial as part of the deal.

Unless there is a late resolution to the impasse, Perisic will be with the Inter squad when they travel to Shanghai, China.

They have matches against French side Lyon and German champions Bayern Munich before facing Premier League rivals Chelsea in Singapore on 29 July.

United play Real Salt Lake in the second game of their five-match tour of the United States in the early hours of Tuesday UK time.

They return to England on 27 July.