Francesco Totti: Roma legend confirms retirement and becomes club director

Francesco Totti was given an emotional farewell after his last game for Roma in May

Roma legend Francesco Totti has finally confirmed his retirement as a player and announced he is to become a director of the Italian club.

The 40-year-old, who played his final game in May after a one-club career spanning 24 years, had hinted he could continue his playing career abroad.

But he has now released a statement saying that he has new role at the club he first joined as schoolboy.

"The first part of my life, as a player, has ended," Totti said.

"But now I'm heading into an equally important part, hoping to do as well as I did on the field."

Totti made his debut as a 16-year-old in 1993 and won Serie A once, in 2001. The forward's 786th and final appearance for Roma was as a substitute in a 3-2 league win over Genoa.

"I never wanted that game to end, that day to end," said Totti, who is Roma's all-time leading goalscorer with 307 in all competitions.

"Now I'll try to make myself available... from the youth team to the president. It might take six months, a year, two years... I don't know how long it will take to find the role I prefer."