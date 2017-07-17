Cardiff City thrash summer tour hosts Tavistock 7-2

From the section

Idriss Saadi (L) of Cardiff City celebrates one of his goals with Nathaniel Mandez-Laing, who also scored a brace

Kenneth Zohore scored twice as Cardiff City thrashed non-League Tavistock 7-2 in their first summer tour match.

Zohore, Cardiff's top scorer in 2016-17 with 12 goals, made his first appearance since Championship rivals Hull failed in a bid to sign him.

New signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Idriss Saadi also scored twice apiece as Cardiff led 6-1 at half time.

Joe Ralls got the seventh goal late on while new signings Danny Ward and midfielder Loic Damour also featured.

Adam Carter scored both Tavistock goals, including one from the penalty spot.