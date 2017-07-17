Cole Kpekawa: Colchester United sign Barnsley defender

Cole Kpekawa
Cole Kpekawa had not featured for Barnsley since October

League Two side Colchester United have re-signed defender Cole Kpekawa for undisclosed terms from Barnsley.

The 21-year-old joined the Tykes last summer from QPR following the club's promotion to the Championship, but made just seven league appearances.

He had a brief loan spell at Colchester from QPR in the 2014-15 season, featuring six times for the Essex side.

The left-sided player signed an undisclosed-length contract at John McGreal's team.

