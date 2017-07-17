Courtney Duffus: Oldham Athletic sign striker from Everton

Courtney Duffus
Courtney Duffus has won three under-21 caps for the Republic of Ireland

League One side Oldham Athletic have signed striker Courtney Duffus from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has signed an initial two-year deal with the Latics, with the option of a further 12 months.

Duffus did not make a senior appearance for Everton but helped their under-23 side win Premier League 2 last season.

He previously had a loan spell with Bury in 2014, making five appearances for the Shakers.

