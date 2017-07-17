Match ends, Italy Women 1, Russia Women 2.
Italy Women 1-2 Russia Women
Italy suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Russia in their opening Group B game in the Women's Euro 2017 in Rotterdam.
Russia led when Elena Danilova's low strike bounced past Chiara Marchitelli at her near post and Elena Morozova's header made it two before the break.
Fiorentina striker Ilaria Mauro poked in late on to give Italy hope after dominating the second half.
Holders Germany begin their campaign against the remaining team in the group, Sweden, at 19:45 BST in Breda.
Italy, who were finalists in 1993 and 1997, were denied by fine saves from Russian keeper Tatyana Shcherbak either side of half-time.
After Mauro latched onto a high ball to slot in on 88 minutes, Italy thought they had earned a dramatic equaliser but Elisa Bartoli was correctly adjudged to be offside.
As they became desperate in a frantic finish, the Azzurri struck the bar but, as the ball bounced down, Russia's Elvira Ziyastinova somehow scrambled it off the line.
Victory for Russia ended their 16-game winless run at the European Championship finals.
At the previous Euros, they were eliminated by the drawing of lots with Denmark, but four years on they now have hope of reaching the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since before the group stages were introduced in 1997.
Line-ups
Italy Women
- 12Marchitelli
- 3GamaSubstituted forTucceri Ciminiat 27'minutes
- 2Salvai
- 5LinariBooked at 69mins
- 13BartoliBooked at 90mins
- 21CarissimiSubstituted forGirelliat 61'minutes
- 4Stracchi
- 16Giugliano
- 7GuagniSubstituted forBonanseaat 71'minutes
- 9Mauro
- 8Gabbiadini
Substitutes
- 1Giuliani
- 6Iannella
- 10Rosucci
- 11Bonansea
- 14Tucceri Cimini
- 15Fusetti
- 17Di Criscio
- 18Sabatino
- 19Galli
- 20Cernoia
- 22Schroffenegger
- 23Girelli
Russia Women
- 1ShcherbakBooked at 60mins
- 18Ziyastinova
- 8Makarenko
- 3Kozhnikova
- 2Solodkaya
- 23Morozova
- 11SochnevaSubstituted forKiskonenat 90'minutes
- 10Smirnova
- 9CholovyagaSubstituted forPantyukhinaat 59'minutes
- 20Chernomyrdina
- 15DanilovaSubstituted forKarpovaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sheikina
- 5Shkoda
- 6Karpova
- 7Pozdeeva
- 12Belyaeva
- 13Belomyttseva
- 14Gasanova
- 16Fedorova
- 17Pantyukhina
- 19Morozova
- 21Grichenko
- 22Kiskonen
- Referee:
- Jana Adamkova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy Women 1, Russia Women 2.
Elisa Bartoli (Italy Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Margarita Chernomyrdina (Russia Women).
Foul by Daniela Stracchi (Italy Women).
Marina Kiskonen (Russia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elvira Ziyastinova (Russia Women).
Elisa Bartoli (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ekaterina Pantyukhina (Russia Women).
Attempt saved. Elisa Bartoli (Italy Women) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anna Kozhnikova (Russia Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Russia Women. Marina Kiskonen replaces Ekaterina Sochneva.
Booking
Elisa Bartoli (Italy Women) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Elisa Bartoli (Italy Women).
Ekaterina Pantyukhina (Russia Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Italy Women. Melania Gabbiadini tries a through ball, but Elisa Bartoli is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Italy Women 1, Russia Women 2. Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli with a through ball.
Cecilia Salvai (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadezhda Karpova (Russia Women).
Foul by Manuela Giugliano (Italy Women).
Ekaterina Pantyukhina (Russia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ekaterina Pantyukhina (Russia Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nadezhda Karpova.
Corner, Russia Women. Conceded by Cecilia Salvai.
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Italy Women).
Ekaterina Sochneva (Russia Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Manuela Giugliano (Italy Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Melania Gabbiadini (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ekaterina Pantyukhina (Russia Women).
Cecilia Salvai (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadezhda Karpova (Russia Women).
Foul by Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women).
Nadezhda Smirnova (Russia Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Italy Women. Conceded by Daria Makarenko.
Corner, Italy Women. Conceded by Elena Morozova.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia Women. Nadezhda Karpova replaces Elena Danilova.
Attempt missed. Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cecilia Salvai.
Linda Tucceri Cimini (Italy Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elena Danilova (Russia Women).