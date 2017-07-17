Dundee: Manager Neil McCann targets an improved scouting set-up

Neil McCann hopes the Dundee scouting network is improved ahead of the January window

Dundee manager Neil McCann wants to improve the club's scouting network after a difficult summer of trying to bring in players.

McCann is "delighted" with the seven new faces he has signed in recent weeks, but admits it has been tough.

"Identifying guys has been hard as the club really doesn't have any recruitment system behind it," he said.

"It's something I'll be speaking to our managing director, John Nelms, about because it's so important."

Facing his first full season as Dundee boss, McCann says recruitment is "top of the list of priorities" for any manager and he is hoping to makes strides in that area ahead of the January transfer window.

"We need help," he added. "We've been chasing our tails a bit this time. We need a database so that come January, if we want to strengthen, we have a list we can choose from rather than running about crazy 24 hours a day taking calls, looking on Wyscout, looking at games."

Roarie Deacon and Scott Allan were signed up earlier this summer

Despite the difficulty, Dundee have managed to sign striker Sofien Moussa, midfielder Glen Kamara, defender Jack Hendry, winger Randy Wolters, midfielder Roarie Deacon and striker Rory Loy.

Midfielder Scott Allan has also moved to Dens Park on a season-long loan from Celtic.

"It's been a real team effort between the staff this summer," McCann said. "We've all mucked in and done our homework.

"You wouldn't believe the number of hours that have been put into recruitment. It's been extensive.

"I'm delighted with the guys we've brought in. They offer us something we didn't have. We have two different types now in a lot of key positions."

McCann hopes recent recruit Moussa will receive clearance to complete his move before Tuesday's League Cup match away to Raith Rovers.

Dundee were knocked out of the competition at the group stage last season and McCann, who took over in April and was named permanent manager in June, is determined to avoid a repeat.

"I don't want to use these games as a warm-up," he said. "It's important that we start building a winning mentality from the first game of the season - starting on Tuesday.

"I don't think you can go into the season half-cocked.

"We will give every team we face the same respect we'd show Rangers or Celtic. We will be ready."