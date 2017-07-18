Scottish League Cup - Group D
Alloa19:45Arbroath
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk11004133
    2Inverness CT11003033
    3Forfar00000000
    4Stirling100114-30
    5Brechin100103-30

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline11006063
    2Peterhead11001013
    3Hearts00000000
    4East Fife100101-10
    5Elgin100106-60

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cowdenbeath11004223
    2Dundee Utd11002023
    3Dundee00000000
    4Buckie Thistle100124-20
    5Raith Rovers100102-20

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hibernian11004043
    2Ross County11002023
    3Arbroath00000000
    4Alloa100102-20
    5Montrose100104-40

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Clyde11002113
    2Ayr11001013
    3Dumbarton00000000
    4Annan Athletic100112-10
    5Kilmarnock100101-10

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell11005143
    2Morton11001013
    3Edinburgh City00000000
    4Berwick100101-10
    5Queen's Park100115-40

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Hamilton11003123
    2Queen of Sth11003123
    3Albion00000000
    4East Kilbride100113-20
    5Stenhousemuir100113-20

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1St Mirren11004133
    2Livingston10101102
    3Partick Thistle10101101
    4Airdrieonians00000000
    5Stranraer100114-30
