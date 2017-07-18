Elgin City v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Inverness CT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Forfar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Stirling
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|Brechin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Peterhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Hearts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Elgin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Dundee Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Dundee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Buckie Thistle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Ross County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Montrose
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Clyde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Ayr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Dumbarton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Kilmarnock
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Morton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Edinburgh City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Berwick
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Queen of Sth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|East Kilbride
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St Mirren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Livingston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Airdrieonians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Stranraer
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired