Scottish League Cup - Group B
East Fife0Dunfermline0

East Fife v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Cordery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 16Gordon
  • 3Docherty
  • 20Reilly
  • 8Slattery
  • 19Flanagan
  • 14Wilson
  • 77Willis
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 12Inglis
  • 17Mutch
  • 18Young

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 15Paton
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 13Splaine
  • 18Duthie
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
  • 27Shiels
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Back pass by Tom Cordery (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.

Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kyle Wilson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Forfar10100001
4Stirling201114-31
5Brechin201103-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts10100001
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin201106-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee10100001
4Raith Rovers201102-21
5Buckie Thistle100124-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath11001013
4Alloa200203-30
5Montrose200205-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde22004226
2Ayr21101014
3Dumbarton10100001
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21101014
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10100001
4Berwick201101-11
5Queen's Park201115-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir210123-13
4East Kilbride201113-21
5Albion100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Partick Thistle10101101
4Airdrieonians10100001
5Stranraer201114-31
