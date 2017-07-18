Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
East Fife v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Cordery
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 16Gordon
- 3Docherty
- 20Reilly
- 8Slattery
- 19Flanagan
- 14Wilson
- 77Willis
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 12Inglis
- 17Mutch
- 18Young
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 15Paton
- 8Wedderburn
- 7Higginbotham
- 11Cardle
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 13Splaine
- 18Duthie
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 27Shiels
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Back pass by Tom Cordery (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kyle Wilson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.