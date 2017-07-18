Scottish League Cup - Group F
Edinburgh City2Berwick2

Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 23Verlaque
  • 10BeattieSubstituted forHarrisonat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 3McKee
  • 12HallSubstituted forOlanrewajuat 76'minutes
  • 5Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 22DunnSubstituted forKaradachkiat 70'minutes
  • 26Mackie
  • 27Allan
  • 11Grimes

Substitutes

  • 4Harrison
  • 16Olanrewaju
  • 20Mortom
  • 21Karadachki
  • 24McClung

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 4NotmanSubstituted forDonaldsonat 73'minutes
  • 2Fleming
  • 28Scullion
  • 18McDonald
  • 12Irving
  • 13Stewart
  • 8LaverySubstituted forRutherfordat 59'minutes
  • 10McKennaBooked at 88mins
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 62'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 21Murrell

Substitutes

  • 6Fairbairn
  • 9Rutherford
  • 11Phillips
  • 14Donaldson
  • 15Cook
  • 17Orru
  • 20Brennan
Referee:
Stephen Brown

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt saved. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City).

Attempt blocked. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Berwick Rangers 2. Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris McDonald.

Attempt missed. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Moses Olanrewaju replaces Callum Hall.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Callum Hall (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).

Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Callum Donaldson replaces Steven Notman.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Zdravko Karadachki replaces John Dunn.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).

John Dunn (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Craig Beattie because of an injury.

Delay in match Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).

Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.

Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Greg Rutherford replaces Darren Lavery.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Sean Mackie.

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Mackie (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103034
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin210113-23
4Stirling201114-31
5Forfar100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106064
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee10101101
4Raith Rovers201113-21
5Buckie Thistle100124-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008086
2Hibernian11004043
3Arbroath10101101
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton21012203
3Queen's Park210136-33
4Edinburgh City10102201
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Albion10101101
4Stenhousemuir201124-21
5East Kilbride201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

