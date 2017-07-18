Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers
-
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 23Verlaque
- 10BeattieSubstituted forHarrisonat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 3McKee
- 12HallSubstituted forOlanrewajuat 76'minutes
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 22DunnSubstituted forKaradachkiat 70'minutes
- 26Mackie
- 27Allan
- 11Grimes
Substitutes
- 4Harrison
- 16Olanrewaju
- 20Mortom
- 21Karadachki
- 24McClung
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 4NotmanSubstituted forDonaldsonat 73'minutes
- 2Fleming
- 28Scullion
- 18McDonald
- 12Irving
- 13Stewart
- 8LaverySubstituted forRutherfordat 59'minutes
- 10McKennaBooked at 88mins
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 62'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 21Murrell
Substitutes
- 6Fairbairn
- 9Rutherford
- 11Phillips
- 14Donaldson
- 15Cook
- 17Orru
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt saved. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City).
Attempt blocked. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Berwick Rangers 2. Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris McDonald.
Attempt missed. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Moses Olanrewaju replaces Callum Hall.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Callum Hall (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).
Shaun Harrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Callum Donaldson replaces Steven Notman.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zdravko Karadachki (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Zdravko Karadachki replaces John Dunn.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).
John Dunn (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Shaun Harrison replaces Craig Beattie because of an injury.
Delay in match Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.
Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Greg Rutherford replaces Darren Lavery.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Sean Mackie.
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Mackie (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.