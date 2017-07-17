Steven Taylor: Ipswich Town decide against offering deal to ex-Newcastle defender

Steven Taylor joined Ipswich from Portland Timbers in January

Ipswich Town will not be offering defender Steven Taylor a new contract, manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle player featured three times for Ipswich after joining them in January.

His time at Portman Road was hampered by a hamstring injury, but he was invited back for pre-season.

"We have brought in Jordan Spence and Dominic Iorfa in recent weeks to add to what we already have at the back," McCarthy told the club website.

"Both Jordan and Dominic are very versatile players that can cover full-back and centre-back positions and we have good competition for places at the back now so we won't be doing anything with Tayls."