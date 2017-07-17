Ouakam suspended by Senegalese federation after tragedy

Media playback is not supported on this device A survivor describes how a wall fell directly onto the crowd

US Ouakam have been suspended by Senegal's Football Federation (FSF) following a stampede which resulted in the deaths of eight fans.

Nearly 100 other spectators were injured as Ouakam fans clashed with those of rivals Stade de Mbour during Saturday's League Cup final.

"US Ouakam are temporarily suspended," the FSF said in a statement.

The FSF's disciplinary committee will decide on sanctions against Ouakam shortly, it added.

The AFP news agency said multiple witnesses reported seeing Ouakam fans throw stones and other objects at the Mbour supporters.

This came moments after the visiting side had taken a 2-1 lead in extra-time of the final.

A wall at the Demba Diop stadium in the capital Dakar collapsed following the fighting between fans.

Police responded with tear gas, sparking the stampede.

"My thoughts with those who lost loved ones or were injured during (the) tragic stampede at Demba Diop Stadium. Heartfelt condolences," tweeted Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura, who is Senegalese.

While US Ouakam - the 2011 Senegalese champions - hail from Dakar, Stade de Mbour are based 80km (50 miles) further south.

On Sunday, Senegal's government announced an inquiry into the disaster while suspending all sports and cultural events until political elections take place at the end of the month.