Ike Ugbo: Barnsley sign Chelsea striker on a season-long loan deal

Ike Ugbo
Ugbo scored 10 goals in the FA Youth Cup last season to help Chelsea win the trophy for the fourth consecutive year

Barnsley have signed Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on a season-long loan deal.

Ugbo, 18, joins the Championship side for the 2017-18 season, having scored 23 goals in 35 matches for Chelsea's under-23 and under-18 sides last term.

He also scored once in three appearances to help England's under-20 side win the Toulon Tournament in June.

"He is a forward who has pace, height, strength and power as well as a keen eye for goal," Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom told the club website.

