Adam Armstrong: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on loan from Newcastle United

From the section

Adam Armstrong scored six goals in 35 appearances for Barnsley while on loan last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Adam Armstrong from Premier League side Newcastle United on a loan deal until January 2018.

The 20-year-old has had spells on loan with Coventry City and Barnsley and has made 21 first-team appearances for the Magpies since his debut in 2014.

Armstrong scored 20 goals in 40 appearances for Coventry in 2015-16.

"He's a good young player with great potential. We look forward to working with him," manager Phil Parkinson said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.