Andrew Boyce: Grimsby Town defender joins National League club Eastleigh

Andrew Boyce
Andrew Boyce joined Grimsby Town on a two-year deal last summer following his release by Scunthorpe United

Eastleigh have announced the signing of former Grimsby Town defender Andrew Boyce on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club last season.

Boyce, who can play at centre-back and right-back, has also played for Lincoln City and Scunthorpe United.

The National League club, who finished 15th in the table last season, have not disclosed the length of Boyce's contract.

