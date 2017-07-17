Tom Nichols: Bristol Rovers sign Peterborough United striker

Tom Nichols
Tom Nichols scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup last year while at Exeter City

Bristol Rovers have signed Peterborough United striker Tom Nichols for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old forward has signed a undisclosed-length contract with the League One club.

Nichols joined Posh from Exeter City on a four-and-a-half year deal in February 2016, scoring 13 goals last season.

"I'm delighted to be signing a player, who in my opinion is a top-class striker," said Rovers manager Darrell Clarke.

Nichols will link up with his Rovers' team-mates on their pre-season tour of Portugal on Monday.

