Chloe Arthur: Bristol City Women midfielder signs new contract with WSL 1 club
Bristol City midfielder Chloe Arthur has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Women's Super League One club.
The 22-year-old joined the Vixens from Hibernian Ladies in January 2016.
Arthur is currently on international duty with Scotland at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.
"There is a fantastic culture and environment here and one I feel that I am thriving in," Arthur told the club website.