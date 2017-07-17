Arsenal fear missing out on signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar

Lemar helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season

Arsenal believe they could miss out on the signing of key target Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

The Gunners are still trying to land the 21-year-old France international but the French champions may not be keen to let another player leave.

The Monaco exit of Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea and the likely departure of Benjamin Mendy mean a deal for Lemar is looking increasingly difficult.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's intention remains to keep Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is going into the final year of his contract with the club and is reportedly keen to leave, but the Gunners want to hold on to last season's top scorer.

Monaco sold midfielder Bakayoko to Chelsea in a reported £40m deal, while left-back Mendy has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester City.

There is also speculation over the Ligue 1 club's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, who is an apparent target for Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Arsenal's summer recruits so far are France striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club record £46.5m and the free transfer of left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.