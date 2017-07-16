Sergio Romero: Man Utd goalkeeper signs contract extension to 2021

Sergio Romero has kept clean sheets in five of his six Premier League appearances over two seasons

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has signed a contract extension to 2021.

Romero, 30, joined United on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving Italian side Sampdoria.

Argentina's first-choice keeper, he started the World Cup final in 2014 and both Copa America final defeats by Chile in 2015 and 2016.

He was selected ahead of David de Gea for United's Europa League final victory against Ajax in May.

Romero has made 28 appearances in his two seasons at Old Trafford, although only six of them have come in the Premier League.

The contract extension comes amid renewed speculation about a likely bid from Real Madrid for United's first-choice keeper De Gea.