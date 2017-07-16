Scott McDonald 'open to all offers' as move to Australia stalls

Scott McDonald
Scott McDonald says any move to Australia would have to be 100% right

Scott McDonald's proposed move to Australia has stalled and the former Motherwell striker says he will consider offers in Scotland.

The 33-year-old Australian ended his second spell at Fir Park this summer.

"Things have changed a little in terms of the Australia (move) in that it has not turned into what I exactly want," McDonald told BBC Scotland.

"I think everyone thought I'd made my mind up and pretty much I'm open to all offers."

McDonald was with Well from 2004-2007 before he joined Celtic and enjoyed three successful years at Parkhead.

Following spells at Middlesbrough and Millwall he returned to Fir Park in 2015, but his hopes of a switch to an Australian side this summer have yet to materialise.

"It was well documented at the end of the season that I was maybe looking to go home," McDonald added.

"Things haven't gone the way I would have liked in that area at the minute, so that's still ongoing.

"You get a couple of crazy ones (offers) here and there abroad. Locally, I haven't looked into it too much as yet."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Group of Wallingford Festival Riders

Wallingford Festival of Cycling

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired