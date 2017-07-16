Joe Hart: Goalkeeper to have medical at West Ham before loan deal

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

England goalkeeper Joe Hart
Goalkeeper Joe Hart spent last season on loan at Torino, making 36 appearances for the Italian club.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart will have a medical on Monday before completing a season-long loan deal with West Ham.

Hart has been told he can find another club by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after spending last season at Torino.

It is anticipated City will fund part of Hart's wages and the agreement will include an option for West Ham to buy the 30-year-old.

Hart's City contract is not set to expire until 2019.

