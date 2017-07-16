Anderson Cayola: Bangor City sign Spanish forward

Anderson Cayola
Spanish forward Anderson Cayola is a former CE Artesa De Segre player

Bangor City have signed Spanish forward Anderson Cayola.

The 20-year-old Barcelona native impressed while on trial at the Welsh Premier League club.

"Anderson is an exciting prospect and another good signing for the club," Bangor manager Kevin Nicholson said.

The former CE Artesa De Segre player is the third Bangor recruit within the last week, along with ex-Wrexham striker George Harry, 20, and York City defender Danny Holmes, 28.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Group of Wallingford Festival Riders

Wallingford Festival of Cycling

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired