Anderson Cayola: Bangor City sign Spanish forward

Bangor City have signed Spanish forward Anderson Cayola.

The 20-year-old Barcelona native impressed while on trial at the Welsh Premier League club.

"Anderson is an exciting prospect and another good signing for the club," Bangor manager Kevin Nicholson said.

The former CE Artesa De Segre player is the third Bangor recruit within the last week, along with ex-Wrexham striker George Harry, 20, and York City defender Danny Holmes, 28.