St Johnstone's Zander Clark is out of hospital after picking up knock against Sunderland

Zander Clark collided with Jack Rodwell

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is out of hospital after picking up an injury in a 3-0 friendly win over Sunderland.

The 25-year-old was carried off on a stretcher with a head knock just before the break at McDiarmid Park.

Clark collided with Jack Rodwell as the midfielder had a goal disallowed.

The Perth club confirmed on Twitter that the keeper was released from hospital on Saturday night, although he is suffering from a concussion.

Also on Twitter, Clark revealed he was "stiff and groggy" and thanked staff at Ninewells Hospital for taking care of him.

In Saturday's match, Steven MacLean fired Saints into the lead after 18 minutes and two more from David Wotherspoon within another six minutes put the Perth side in command.