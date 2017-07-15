Manchester City's Nolito to have Sevilla medical

Nolito
Nolito scored twice in the Champions League and four times in the league for City

Manchester City forward Nolito will have a medical at Sevilla after the clubs agreed a deal for the Spain international.

The 30-year-old joined City for £13.8m from Celta Vigo last summer and made 30 appearances, scoring six times.

Half his goals came in his first three games, and he did not start a league game - or score a goal - in 2017.

Last month he claimed his "daughter's face has changed colour" because of the English weather.

