Manchester City's Nolito to have Sevilla medical
Manchester City forward Nolito will have a medical at Sevilla after the clubs agreed a deal for the Spain international.
The 30-year-old joined City for £13.8m from Celta Vigo last summer and made 30 appearances, scoring six times.
Half his goals came in his first three games, and he did not start a league game - or score a goal - in 2017.
Last month he claimed his "daughter's face has changed colour" because of the English weather.