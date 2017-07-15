Tyrone Marsh: Macclesfield Town sign former Dover Athletic striker

Tyrone Marsh
Tyrone Marsh scored one goal in 14 games for Oxford United before joining Torquay in June 2015

Macclesfield have signed striker Tyrone Marsh on a one-year contract after he left National League rivals Dover.

Marsh failed to score in 16 league games after joining Dover from Torquay for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

The 23-year-old made eight appearances for Dover last season, but finished the season on loan at National League South side Welling United.

Marsh is Macclesfield manager John Askey's tenth signing since the end of last season.

