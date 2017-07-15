Scottish League Cup - Group H
Stranraer1St Mirren4

Stranraer v St Mirren

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Belford
  • 2Robertson
  • 6Lang
  • 5Neill
  • 3Dick
  • 22Hamill
  • 8BellSubstituted forOkohat 60'minutes
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forStoneyat 60'minutes
  • 23Thomson
  • 10Agnew
  • 9WallaceBooked at 27minsSubstituted forWoodsat 59'minutesBooked at 62mins

Substitutes

  • 4Barron
  • 7Woods
  • 12McGowan
  • 13Currie
  • 14Okoh
  • 16Turner
  • 24Stoney

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 2DemetriouBooked at 85mins
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Irvine
  • 10Morgan
  • 16McShaneSubstituted forQuinnat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 4McGinn
  • 11SmithSubstituted forO'Keefeat 78'minutes
  • 19Stewart
  • 20ReillySubstituted forKirkpatrickat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Quinn
  • 9Sutton
  • 15Baird
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21Stewart
  • 30MacPherson
  • 31O'Keefe
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
849

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away26
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 1, St. Mirren 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, St. Mirren 4.

Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren).

Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.

Booking

Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

Daniel Stoney (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren).

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren).

Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Conor O'Keefe replaces Cameron Smith.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Samson.

Attempt saved. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren).

Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Cameron Belford.

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Rocco Quinn replaces Ian McShane.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren).

Daniel Stoney (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Gavin Reilly.

Gary Irvine (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Stoney (Stranraer).

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

