Match ends, Stranraer 1, St. Mirren 4.
Stranraer v St Mirren
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 2Robertson
- 6Lang
- 5Neill
- 3Dick
- 22Hamill
- 8BellSubstituted forOkohat 60'minutes
- 11AndersonSubstituted forStoneyat 60'minutes
- 23Thomson
- 10Agnew
- 9WallaceBooked at 27minsSubstituted forWoodsat 59'minutesBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 4Barron
- 7Woods
- 12McGowan
- 13Currie
- 14Okoh
- 16Turner
- 24Stoney
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 2DemetriouBooked at 85mins
- 6MacKenzie
- 5Buchanan
- 3Irvine
- 10Morgan
- 16McShaneSubstituted forQuinnat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 4McGinn
- 11SmithSubstituted forO'Keefeat 78'minutes
- 19Stewart
- 20ReillySubstituted forKirkpatrickat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Quinn
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 21Stewart
- 30MacPherson
- 31O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 849
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, St. Mirren 4.
Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren).
Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Booking
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Daniel Stoney (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren).
Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Rocco Quinn (St. Mirren).
Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Conor O'Keefe replaces Cameron Smith.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren).
Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Cameron Belford.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Rocco Quinn replaces Ian McShane.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren).
Daniel Stoney (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Gavin Reilly.
Gary Irvine (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Stoney (Stranraer).
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.