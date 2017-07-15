Scottish League Cup - Group H
Livingston1Partick Thistle1
Livingston win 3-1 on penalties

Livingston v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 16KnoxSubstituted forMullinat 61'minutes
  • 23De VitaSubstituted forMackinat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 10Mullen
  • 19CarrickSubstituted forLongridgeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 15Mackin
  • 20Maley
  • 24Peters
  • 30Hamilton

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14Elliott
  • 15DevineBooked at 90mins
  • 13Barton
  • 21Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 19Edwards
  • 7Spittal
  • 10ErskineSubstituted forNisbetat 73'minutes
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 12Scully
  • 20Nisbet
  • 24McCarthy
  • 25Lamont
  • 26McLaughlin
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
1,119

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 1(3), Partick Thistle 1(1).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Livingston 1(3), Partick Thistle 1(1).

Penalty saved! Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1(3), Partick Thistle 1(1). Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty saved! Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1(2), Partick Thistle 1(1). Josh Mullin (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1(1), Partick Thistle 1(1). Dylan Mackin (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, Partick Thistle 1(1). Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Livingston 1, Partick Thistle 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Partick Thistle 1.

Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).

Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Booking

Dylan Mackin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Mackin replaces Raffaele De Vita.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Barton.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by James Penrice.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kevin Nisbet replaces Chris Erskine.

Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Dale Carrick.

Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by James Penrice.

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

