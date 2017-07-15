Match ends, Livingston 1(3), Partick Thistle 1(1).
Livingston v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 14Jacobs
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 16KnoxSubstituted forMullinat 61'minutes
- 23De VitaSubstituted forMackinat 78'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 10Mullen
- 19CarrickSubstituted forLongridgeat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Mullin
- 9Todorov
- 15Mackin
- 20Maley
- 24Peters
- 30Hamilton
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14Elliott
- 15DevineBooked at 90mins
- 13Barton
- 21Penrice
- 8Bannigan
- 19Edwards
- 7Spittal
- 10ErskineSubstituted forNisbetat 73'minutes
- 11Lawless
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 12Scully
- 20Nisbet
- 24McCarthy
- 25Lamont
- 26McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 1,119
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Livingston 1(3), Partick Thistle 1(1).
Penalty saved! Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1(3), Partick Thistle 1(1). Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1(2), Partick Thistle 1(1). Josh Mullin (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1(1), Partick Thistle 1(1). Dylan Mackin (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, Partick Thistle 1(1). Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Livingston 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Booking
Dylan Mackin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Mackin replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Barton.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by James Penrice.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kevin Nisbet replaces Chris Erskine.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces Dale Carrick.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by James Penrice.
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).