Scottish League Cup - Group D
Hibernian4Montrose0

Hibernian 4-0 Montrose

Hibernian's Simon Murray (right)
Simon Murray (right) scored twice for Hibernian

Neil Lennon is still looking to add "two or three" new faces to his Hibernian squad despite opening with a 4-0 League Cup win over Montrose.

Simon Murray scored a double, while Fraser Murray and a Brian Graham penalty secured the win.

"The squad is thin so we need to bring two or three in," said head coach Lennon. "It's a slow process sometimes, but we'll see what this week brings."

In the other Group D game, Ross County were 2-0 winners over Alloa Athletic.

Marcus Fraser and Craig Curran scored either side of half-time for the Premiership side, who host Hibs on Friday night. against their League One visitors.

Hibs had announced the signing of right-back Steven Whittaker before kick-off, but the former Norwich City right-back was not registered to face their League Two visitors.

"We were without him, Efe Ambrose, Paul Hanlon and we gave Marvin Bartley a break, so we're very strong at the minute," said Lennon.

Hibs are preparing for their return to the top flight and Lennon said he "got everything that I wanted from my players".

"It was excellent considering where we are in terms of our start to the season," he added.

"It was a good game for them in terms of working on their fitness going forward.

"Even though it was a competitive game, in my mind it was a pre-season game.

"We weren't going to learn much from it, but the important thing was to get the win and win well.

"The lads will get the benefit from the game today."

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 36Porteous
  • 24McGregor
  • 5FontaineSubstituted forGrahamat 66'minutes
  • 2Gray
  • 33Murray
  • 10McGeouchSubstituted forMartinat 57'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Boyle
  • 15MurraySubstituted forShawat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bartley
  • 21Laidlaw
  • 26Martin
  • 29Graham
  • 30Crane
  • 31Handling
  • 32Shaw

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Webster
  • 5Dillon
  • 6Steeves
  • 3Callaghan
  • 7Johnston
  • 4FotheringhamSubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forWilloxat 69'minutes
  • 11Masson
  • 9Fraser
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forHayat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hay
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Wallace
  • 16Willox
  • 17Campbell
  • 21Millar
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
5,226

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 4, Montrose 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Montrose 0.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Johnston.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Graham Webster.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 4, Montrose 0. Brian Graham (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Graham Webster (Montrose) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Kieran Thomson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Thomson (Montrose).

Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Simon Murray.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

David Gray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by John McGinn.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Kyle Willox (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kyle Willox replaces Paul Watson.

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Brian Graham replaces Liam Fontaine.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kieran Thomson replaces Martyn Fotheringham.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired