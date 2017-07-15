Hibernian 4-0 Montrose

Simon Murray (right) scored twice for Hibernian

Neil Lennon is still looking to add "two or three" new faces to his Hibernian squad despite opening with a 4-0 League Cup win over Montrose.

Simon Murray scored a double, while Fraser Murray and a Brian Graham penalty secured the win.

"The squad is thin so we need to bring two or three in," said head coach Lennon. "It's a slow process sometimes, but we'll see what this week brings."

In the other Group D game, Ross County were 2-0 winners over Alloa Athletic.

Marcus Fraser and Craig Curran scored either side of half-time for the Premiership side, who host Hibs on Friday night. against their League One visitors.

Hibs had announced the signing of right-back Steven Whittaker before kick-off, but the former Norwich City right-back was not registered to face their League Two visitors.

"We were without him, Efe Ambrose, Paul Hanlon and we gave Marvin Bartley a break, so we're very strong at the minute," said Lennon.

Hibs are preparing for their return to the top flight and Lennon said he "got everything that I wanted from my players".

"It was excellent considering where we are in terms of our start to the season," he added.

"It was a good game for them in terms of working on their fitness going forward.

"Even though it was a competitive game, in my mind it was a pre-season game.

"We weren't going to learn much from it, but the important thing was to get the win and win well.

"The lads will get the benefit from the game today."