Scottish League Cup - Group A
Falkirk4Stirling1

Falkirk v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 23Gallacher
  • 28Craigen
  • 7Taiwo
  • 6McKeeSubstituted forKerrat 69'minutes
  • 17Harris
  • 9AustinSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
  • 33LoySubstituted forO'Haraat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kerr
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 12Mitchell
  • 18Miller
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20O'Hara
  • 44Watson

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 5McNeilSubstituted forBlackat 73'minutes
  • 4Davidson
  • 2McGeachieBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBannerat 84'minutes
  • 3Noble
  • 8Caddis
  • 6RobertsonSubstituted forMorrisonat 73'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 10Smith
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 7Morrison
  • 12Banner
  • 14Black
  • 15McMullan
  • 17Fallens
  • 18Henderson
  • 19Cameron
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
2,044

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 1.

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 1. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Thomas Taiwo.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lee Miller (Falkirk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andrew Black replaces Ewan McNeil.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Callumn Morrison replaces Willie Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Rory Loy.

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Mark Kerr replaces Joe McKee.

Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Lee Miller replaces Nathan Austin.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Davidson.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Davidson.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 4, Stirling Albion 0. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Davidson.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
