Scottish League Cup - Group B
Peterhead1East Fife0

Peterhead v East Fife

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2BrownBooked at 62mins
  • 4Robertson
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Stevenson
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 10CairneySubstituted forMcLeanat 70'minutes
  • 7BrownSubstituted forGabrielat 83'minutes
  • 11GibsonSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14McLean
  • 15Ross
  • 16Gabriel
  • 17Adams
  • 18Lawrence
  • 21Hobday

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2DunsmoreSubstituted forReillyat 83'minutes
  • 6Watson
  • 16Gordon
  • 3Docherty
  • 19Flanagan
  • 4KaneBooked at 37mins
  • 8Slattery
  • 77WillisBooked at 88mins
  • 17MutchSubstituted forWilsonat 70'minutes
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 14Wilson
  • 18Young
  • 20Reilly
  • 21Cordery
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
454

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 0.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Paul Willis (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Paul Willis.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces William Gibson.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Gordon (East Fife).

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Ben Gordon (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Aaron Dunsmore.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Samson Gabriel replaces Jordon Brown.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Willis (East Fife).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Flanagan (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilson replaces Ross Mutch.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Paul Cairney.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).

Ross Mutch (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Ben Gordon (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Booking

Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Nathan Flanagan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Gordon (East Fife).

Attempt blocked. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

