Match ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 0.
Peterhead v East Fife
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2BrownBooked at 62mins
- 4Robertson
- 5McCracken
- 3Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 10CairneySubstituted forMcLeanat 70'minutes
- 7BrownSubstituted forGabrielat 83'minutes
- 11GibsonSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14McLean
- 15Ross
- 16Gabriel
- 17Adams
- 18Lawrence
- 21Hobday
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2DunsmoreSubstituted forReillyat 83'minutes
- 6Watson
- 16Gordon
- 3Docherty
- 19Flanagan
- 4KaneBooked at 37mins
- 8Slattery
- 77WillisBooked at 88mins
- 17MutchSubstituted forWilsonat 70'minutes
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 14Wilson
- 18Young
- 20Reilly
- 21Cordery
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 454
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, East Fife 0.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul Willis (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Paul Willis.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces William Gibson.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Gordon (East Fife).
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Ben Gordon (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Ben Reilly replaces Aaron Dunsmore.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Samson Gabriel replaces Jordon Brown.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Willis (East Fife).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Flanagan (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilson replaces Ross Mutch.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Russell McLean replaces Paul Cairney.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by David McCracken (Peterhead).
Ross Mutch (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Ben Gordon (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Booking
Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Nathan Flanagan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Gordon (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.