Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 6, Elgin City 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 6-0 Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Nicky Clark scored four goals as Dunfermline Athletic swept aside Elgin City in Scottish League Cup Group B.
The striker got his first after 10 minutes for the Scottish Championship outfit and had already added his second before Paul Paton made it three.
Clark competed his hat-trick before half-time before he and a last-minute goal from Calum Smith completed the rout of the League Two visitors.
Peterhead edged out East Fife 1-0 in the other group game.
The side relegated from League One last season got the better of the side now in the division above thanks to Rory McAllister's 10th-minute strike.
Meanwhile, in Group E, Clyde survived a late fright as Jim Chapman got one over his former club, Annan Athletic, in his first game as manager.
Chapman switched to Broadwood this summer, taking four of his squad with him.
But it was another summer signing, Jack Breslin, the former Hamilton Academical defender, who gave the Bully Wee the lead after 57 minutes.
Former Dundee United and Blackburn Rovers striker David Goodwillie looked to have secured the points with a minute of normal time remaining.
However, Steven Swinglehurst threatened a late comeback in stoppage time.
Clyde go top of the table on goals scored, ahead of League One outfit Ayr United, who surprised Premiership side Kilmarnock 1-0 in Friday's Ayrshire derby.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 15PatonSubstituted forLochheadat 61'minutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 9McManusSubstituted forMvotoat 78'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 18Duthie
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 21Luke
- 22Morrison
- 23Smith
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 5Eadie
- 3McKinnonSubstituted forSutherlandat 45'minutes
- 7ReidSubstituted forFergusonat 57'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 11Dodd
- 10Reilly
- 9McLeishSubstituted forBronskyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Sutherland
- 14Smith
- 15Ferguson
- 16Bronsky
- 17Wilson
- 21Dear
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 1,757
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 6, Elgin City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 6, Elgin City 0. Calum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Lochhead.
Attempt saved. Calum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alisdair Sutherland.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Declan McManus.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Attempt missed. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Calum Smith replaces Nicky Clark.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Scott Lochhead replaces Michael Paton.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Calum Ferguson replaces Jamie Reid.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Sean Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Elgin City 0. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Stephen Bronsky replaces Chris McLeish.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 4, Elgin City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Alisdair Sutherland replaces Ross McKinnon.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Elgin City 0.
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Chris Dodd (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.