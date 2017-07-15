Dunfermline Athletic 6-0 Elgin City

Nicky Clark scored four times against Elgin

Nicky Clark scored four goals as Dunfermline Athletic swept aside Elgin City in Scottish League Cup Group B.

The striker got his first after 10 minutes for the Scottish Championship outfit and had already added his second before Paul Paton made it three.

Clark competed his hat-trick before half-time before he and a last-minute goal from Calum Smith completed the rout of the League Two visitors.

Peterhead edged out East Fife 1-0 in the other group game.

The side relegated from League One last season got the better of the side now in the division above thanks to Rory McAllister's 10th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, in Group E, Clyde survived a late fright as Jim Chapman got one over his former club, Annan Athletic, in his first game as manager.

Chapman switched to Broadwood this summer, taking four of his squad with him.

But it was another summer signing, Jack Breslin, the former Hamilton Academical defender, who gave the Bully Wee the lead after 57 minutes.

Former Dundee United and Blackburn Rovers striker David Goodwillie looked to have secured the points with a minute of normal time remaining.

However, Steven Swinglehurst threatened a late comeback in stoppage time.

Clyde go top of the table on goals scored, ahead of League One outfit Ayr United, who surprised Premiership side Kilmarnock 1-0 in Friday's Ayrshire derby.