Match ends, Dundee United 2, Raith Rovers 0.
Dundee United v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 4Durnan
- 14Edjenguele
- 6Toshney
- 3Scobbie
- 10FraserSubstituted forNkoyiat 75'minutes
- 20Briels
- 18AllardiceSubstituted forStantonat 69'minutes
- 7McMullan
- 19KeatingsSubstituted forThomasat 88'minutes
- 11King
Substitutes
- 5Donaldson
- 9Nkoyi
- 12Stanton
- 17Robson
- 25Lewis
- 26Ballantyne
- 44Thomas
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 6Benedictus
- 14Davidson
- 5Murray
- 10Vaughan
- 4Callachan
- 8Robertson
- 11BarrSubstituted forMatthewsat 77'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 7SpenceSubstituted forOsei-Opokuat 77'minutes
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3Thorsen
- 12Matthews
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,753
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Raith Rovers 0.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Thomas replaces James Keatings.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McMullan.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Deniz Dogan Mehmet.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Patrick Nkoyi (Dundee United).
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.
Attempt saved. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Nkoyi (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Booking
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Yaw Osei replaces Greig Spence.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews replaces Bobby Barr.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Patrick Nkoyi replaces Scott Fraser.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Raith Rovers 0. James Keatings (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Dundee United. Samuel Stanton draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Samuel Stanton replaces Scott Allardice.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McMullan.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jordie Briels.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordie Briels (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Raith Rovers 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Scott Allardice.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by William Edjenguele.