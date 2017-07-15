East Kilbride 1-3 Hamilton Academical

Darian MacKinnon and Ali Crawford scored for Hamilton

Two late goals saved Hamilton Academical's blushes as they defeated Lowland League champions East Kilbride in the Scottish League Cup.

Darian MacKinnon volleyed Accies ahead before the break, but Sean Winter levelled from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

Louis Longridge flicked in with nine minutes remaining before Ali Crawford clinched the points.

Queen of the South beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 in the other Group H fixture.

Hamilton avoided relegation from the Scottish Premiership last season after a play-off win over Dundee United.

And they had not added to their squad until the day before their opening fixture, with French central defender Xavier Tomas arriving for an undisclosed fee from Swiss club Lausanne-Sport.

They could have fallen behind to East Kilbride early on as striker Aiden Ferris missed two chances.

But Accies had the better chances, forcing home goalkeeper Matthew McGinley into a series of saves.

Midfielder MacKinnon made the breakthrough from a Crawford corner.

East Kilbride's Adam Strachan had already been denied by the crossbar before Winter equalised after after Accies defender Georgios Sarris fouled Craig Howie.

Accies were back in front when Longridge got on the end of Grant Gillespie's delivery, with time left for Crawford to knock in a third.

Stephen Dobbie scored a double as Championship outfit Queens came from behind to win at Ochilview.

Stenhousemuir had taken the lead through a Mark McGuigan penalty after a foul by Shaun Rooney.

However, Dobbie equalised after 69 minutes and grabbed his second five minutes from time, Rooney having made amends to edge Queens ahead of the League Two outfit.