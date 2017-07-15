East Kilbride 1-3 Hamilton Academical

Match ends, East Kilbride 1, Hamilton Academical 3.
Two late goals saved Hamilton Academical's blushes as they defeated Lowland League champions East Kilbride in the Scottish League Cup.
Darian MacKinnon volleyed Accies ahead before the break, but Sean Winter levelled from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.
Louis Longridge flicked in with nine minutes remaining before Ali Crawford clinched the points.
Queen of the South beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 in the other Group H fixture.
Hamilton avoided relegation from the Scottish Premiership last season after a play-off win over Dundee United.
And they had not added to their squad until the day before their opening fixture, with French central defender Xavier Tomas arriving for an undisclosed fee from Swiss club Lausanne-Sport.
They could have fallen behind to East Kilbride early on as striker Aiden Ferris missed two chances.
But Accies had the better chances, forcing home goalkeeper Matthew McGinley into a series of saves.
Midfielder MacKinnon made the breakthrough from a Crawford corner.
East Kilbride's Adam Strachan had already been denied by the crossbar before Winter equalised after after Accies defender Georgios Sarris fouled Craig Howie.
Accies were back in front when Longridge got on the end of Grant Gillespie's delivery, with time left for Crawford to knock in a third.
Stephen Dobbie scored a double as Championship outfit Queens came from behind to win at Ochilview.
Stenhousemuir had taken the lead through a Mark McGuigan penalty after a foul by Shaun Rooney.
However, Dobbie equalised after 69 minutes and grabbed his second five minutes from time, Rooney having made amends to edge Queens ahead of the League Two outfit.
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Kilbride 1, Hamilton Academical 3.
Attempt saved. Ross Caldwell (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Craig McLeish (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Kilbride 1, Hamilton Academical 3. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Liam Coogans replaces Kevin McCann.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Craig McLeish.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Matthew McGinley.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Russell (East Kilbride).
Goal!
Goal! East Kilbride 1, Hamilton Academical 2. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Grant Gillespie with a cross.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical).
Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Steven Boyd replaces Greg Docherty.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical).
Barry Russell (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Ross Caldwell (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Kilbride 1, Hamilton Academical 1. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Georgios Sarris (Hamilton Academical) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty East Kilbride. Craig Howie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Craig Howie (East Kilbride) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Howie (East Kilbride).
Attempt saved. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Craig McLeish replaces Martin McBride.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Ross Caldwell replaces Aidan Ferris.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces Dougie Imrie.