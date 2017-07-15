Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.
Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15CookSubstituted forChapmanat 72'minutes
- 2Fleming
- 28Scullion
- 8McDonald
- 14Donaldson
- 13Stewart
- 12Irving
- 11PhillipsSubstituted forMurrellat 73'minutes
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forOrruat 81'minutes
- 9Rutherford
Substitutes
- 4Chapman
- 6Fairbairn
- 17Orru
- 20Brennan
- 21Murrell
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 23Barr
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 14HarkinsSubstituted forForbesat 66'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 9QuitongoSubstituted forTiffoneyat 77'minutes
- 11McHugh
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 8Forbes
- 15Tiffoney
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 30McGowan
- 36Hynes
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 701
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.
Attempt blocked. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Darren Barr (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Steven Thomson.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Jai Quitongo.
Attempt missed. Darren Barr (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Morton) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Gary Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jamie Chapman replaces Jack Cook.
Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ross Forbes replaces Gary Harkins.
Attempt missed. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.
Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).
Oliver Fleming (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert McHugh (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Robert McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).