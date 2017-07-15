Scottish League Cup - Group F
Berwick0Morton1

Berwick Rangers v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15CookSubstituted forChapmanat 72'minutes
  • 2Fleming
  • 28Scullion
  • 8McDonald
  • 14Donaldson
  • 13Stewart
  • 12Irving
  • 11PhillipsSubstituted forMurrellat 73'minutes
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forOrruat 81'minutes
  • 9Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 4Chapman
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 17Orru
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Murrell

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 23Barr
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14HarkinsSubstituted forForbesat 66'minutes
  • 12Tidser
  • 9QuitongoSubstituted forTiffoneyat 77'minutes
  • 11McHugh
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 8Forbes
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 30McGowan
  • 36Hynes
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
701

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.

Attempt blocked. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Darren Barr (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jordan Orru replaces Steven Thomson.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Jai Quitongo.

Attempt missed. Darren Barr (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Morton) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Gary Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jamie Chapman replaces Jack Cook.

Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ross Forbes replaces Gary Harkins.

Attempt missed. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.

Attempt blocked. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).

Oliver Fleming (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert McHugh (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Morton 1.

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Robert McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

