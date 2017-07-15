Match ends, Clyde 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Clyde v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 5Breslin
- 4McNiffBooked at 26mins
- 23Stewart
- 6Cuddihy
- 8FlynnSubstituted forFergusonat 72'minutes
- 11Ramsay
- 7MillerSubstituted forWrightat 72'minutes
- 10GoodwillieBooked at 38mins
- 9GormleySubstituted forOsadolorat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bradley
- 14Burbidge
- 15Ferguson
- 16Osadolor
- 17Wilson
- 18Wright
Annan Athletic
- 1Atkinson
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 60mins
- 3Creaney
- 7Sinnamon
- 8Moxon
- 4Murphy
- 11Orsi
- 9Smith
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 14Krissian
- 15Hooper
- 16Sonkur
- 17Rutkiewicz
- 19Mitchell
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jack Brannan.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Clyde).
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jack Brannan.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, Annan Athletic 1. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Breslin.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, Annan Athletic 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Scott Ferguson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Darren Ramsay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Clyde).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Stevenson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Clyde) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Max Wright replaces Darren Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Scott Ferguson replaces Matthew Flynn.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Smart Osadolor replaces David Gormley.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.
Attempt saved. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Darren Miller (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Darren Ramsay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 0. Jack Breslin (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.