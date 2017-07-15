Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park1Motherwell5

Queen's Park 1-5 Motherwell

By Andrew Southwick

BBC Scotland

Motherwell's Craig Tanner
Motherwell's Craig Tanner puts the visitors back in front

Motherwell eased to an emphatic win over Queen's Park to claim top spot in League Cup Group F.

Chris Cadden's early goal got the Premiership side underway, but Adam Cummins knocked in an equaliser from close range.

Craig Tanner restored Motherwell's lead before Ryan Bowman scored twice and Louis Moult scored a free-kick.

In the other group game, Greenock Morton were 1-0 winners away to Berwick Rangers.

It was a slick move that gave Motherwell their early lead; Alex Fisher, their summer signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, chesting Stevie Hammell's cross into the path of Cadden, who evaded the defence and finished beyond goalkeeper William Muir.

A minute later and this time Cadden played a cross for Fisher, but he could not keep his header down.

The visitors could not press home their advantage and were pegged back when former Well defender Cummins drew the League One side level.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson tipped the initial header on to the bar, but the ball fell kindly for Cummins to knock the ball into the net.

It took a while for Stephen Robinson's side to find their rhythm again, but they took full advantage of a mix-up in defence to re-take the lead.

Sean Burns and Ryan Docherty ran into each other and Tanner was able to play a one-two with fellow summer signing Gael Bigirimana before firing home.

It was three when Carl McHugh's long ball picked out Bowman, who rounded goalkeeper Muir and slotted the ball over the line.

Bowman scored his second and Motherwell's fourth when he again controlled a long ball, this time lobbing Muir.

Queen's Park could have scored a second when a cross reached Docherty, but the ball hit him too fast and he was not able to put any direction onto it.

Then Moult made his entrance from the bench to loud cheers from the away support and he didn't disappoint in his short cameo.

After having an acrobatic overhead kick disallowed, he made his next effort count when his free-kick nestled in the top right-hand corner.

Morton also began with a win virtue of Oliver Fleming's own goal in 13 minutes.

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Green
  • 6Cummins
  • 3DochertySubstituted forDuffat 57'minutes
  • 7Galt
  • 8Docherty
  • 4McVeySubstituted forGreenat 84'minutes
  • 11Burns
  • 10Brady
  • 9OrrSubstituted forMacPhersonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Duff
  • 14Wharton
  • 15Green
  • 16Bailey
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18MacPherson
  • 20White

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 2TaitSubstituted forMoultat 76'minutes
  • 4Heneghan
  • 5BigirimanaSubstituted forRoseat 61'minutes
  • 3Hammell
  • 7Cadden
  • 8McHugh
  • 21Kipre
  • 27Tanner
  • 11Frear
  • 17FisherSubstituted forBowmanat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McManus
  • 9Moult
  • 12Bowman
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Rose
  • 20Gordon
  • 25McMillan
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
1,590

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 5.

Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Attempt saved. Chris Duff (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).

Attempt blocked. Craig Tanner (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 5. Louis Moult (Motherwell) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Craig Tanner (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Green (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. David Green replaces Conor McVey.

Hand ball by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Chris Duff.

Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Bowman (Motherwell).

Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 4. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cedric Kipre with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Louis Moult replaces Richard Tait.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 3. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carl McHugh.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Ewan MacPherson replaces Thomas Orr.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).

Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Ryan Bowman replaces Alex Fisher.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Chris Duff.

Attempt blocked. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Andy Rose replaces Gael Bigirimana.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Chris Duff (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Chris Duff replaces Ryan Docherty.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11004133
2Inverness CT11003033
3Forfar00000000
4Stirling100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline11006063
2Peterhead11001013
3Hearts00000000
4East Fife100101-10
5Elgin100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11004223
2Dundee Utd11002023
3Dundee00000000
4Buckie Thistle100124-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian11004043
2Ross County11002023
3Arbroath00000000
4Alloa100102-20
5Montrose100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002113
2Ayr11001013
3Dumbarton00000000
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Kilmarnock100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11005143
2Morton11001013
3Edinburgh City00000000
4Berwick100101-10
5Queen's Park100115-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton11003123
2Queen of Sth11003123
3Albion00000000
4East Kilbride100113-20
5Stenhousemuir100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Partick Thistle10101101
3Livingston10101101
4Airdrieonians00000000
5Stranraer100114-30
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired