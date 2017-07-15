Match ends, Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 5.
Queen's Park 1-5 Motherwell
Motherwell eased to an emphatic win over Queen's Park to claim top spot in League Cup Group F.
Chris Cadden's early goal got the Premiership side underway, but Adam Cummins knocked in an equaliser from close range.
Craig Tanner restored Motherwell's lead before Ryan Bowman scored twice and Louis Moult scored a free-kick.
In the other group game, Greenock Morton were 1-0 winners away to Berwick Rangers.
It was a slick move that gave Motherwell their early lead; Alex Fisher, their summer signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, chesting Stevie Hammell's cross into the path of Cadden, who evaded the defence and finished beyond goalkeeper William Muir.
A minute later and this time Cadden played a cross for Fisher, but he could not keep his header down.
The visitors could not press home their advantage and were pegged back when former Well defender Cummins drew the League One side level.
Goalkeeper Trevor Carson tipped the initial header on to the bar, but the ball fell kindly for Cummins to knock the ball into the net.
It took a while for Stephen Robinson's side to find their rhythm again, but they took full advantage of a mix-up in defence to re-take the lead.
Sean Burns and Ryan Docherty ran into each other and Tanner was able to play a one-two with fellow summer signing Gael Bigirimana before firing home.
It was three when Carl McHugh's long ball picked out Bowman, who rounded goalkeeper Muir and slotted the ball over the line.
Bowman scored his second and Motherwell's fourth when he again controlled a long ball, this time lobbing Muir.
Queen's Park could have scored a second when a cross reached Docherty, but the ball hit him too fast and he was not able to put any direction onto it.
Then Moult made his entrance from the bench to loud cheers from the away support and he didn't disappoint in his short cameo.
After having an acrobatic overhead kick disallowed, he made his next effort count when his free-kick nestled in the top right-hand corner.
Morton also began with a win virtue of Oliver Fleming's own goal in 13 minutes.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Millen
- 5Green
- 6Cummins
- 3DochertySubstituted forDuffat 57'minutes
- 7Galt
- 8Docherty
- 4McVeySubstituted forGreenat 84'minutes
- 11Burns
- 10Brady
- 9OrrSubstituted forMacPhersonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Duff
- 14Wharton
- 15Green
- 16Bailey
- 17Mortimer
- 18MacPherson
- 20White
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 2TaitSubstituted forMoultat 76'minutes
- 4Heneghan
- 5BigirimanaSubstituted forRoseat 61'minutes
- 3Hammell
- 7Cadden
- 8McHugh
- 21Kipre
- 27Tanner
- 11Frear
- 17FisherSubstituted forBowmanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McManus
- 9Moult
- 12Bowman
- 13Griffiths
- 15Rose
- 20Gordon
- 25McMillan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 1,590
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 5.
Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Chris Duff (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).
Attempt blocked. Craig Tanner (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 5. Louis Moult (Motherwell) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Craig Tanner (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Green (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. David Green replaces Conor McVey.
Hand ball by Louis Moult (Motherwell).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Chris Duff.
Foul by Craig Tanner (Motherwell).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Motherwell).
Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 4. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Cedric Kipre with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Louis Moult replaces Richard Tait.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Motherwell 3. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carl McHugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Ewan MacPherson replaces Thomas Orr.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Rose (Motherwell).
Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Ryan Bowman replaces Alex Fisher.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Chris Duff.
Attempt blocked. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Andy Rose replaces Gael Bigirimana.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Chris Duff (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Chris Duff replaces Ryan Docherty.