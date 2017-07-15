Queen's Park 1-5 Motherwell

Motherwell's Craig Tanner puts the visitors back in front

Motherwell eased to an emphatic win over Queen's Park to claim top spot in League Cup Group F.

Chris Cadden's early goal got the Premiership side underway, but Adam Cummins knocked in an equaliser from close range.

Craig Tanner restored Motherwell's lead before Ryan Bowman scored twice and Louis Moult scored a free-kick.

In the other group game, Greenock Morton were 1-0 winners away to Berwick Rangers.

It was a slick move that gave Motherwell their early lead; Alex Fisher, their summer signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, chesting Stevie Hammell's cross into the path of Cadden, who evaded the defence and finished beyond goalkeeper William Muir.

A minute later and this time Cadden played a cross for Fisher, but he could not keep his header down.

The visitors could not press home their advantage and were pegged back when former Well defender Cummins drew the League One side level.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson tipped the initial header on to the bar, but the ball fell kindly for Cummins to knock the ball into the net.

It took a while for Stephen Robinson's side to find their rhythm again, but they took full advantage of a mix-up in defence to re-take the lead.

Sean Burns and Ryan Docherty ran into each other and Tanner was able to play a one-two with fellow summer signing Gael Bigirimana before firing home.

It was three when Carl McHugh's long ball picked out Bowman, who rounded goalkeeper Muir and slotted the ball over the line.

Bowman scored his second and Motherwell's fourth when he again controlled a long ball, this time lobbing Muir.

Queen's Park could have scored a second when a cross reached Docherty, but the ball hit him too fast and he was not able to put any direction onto it.

Then Moult made his entrance from the bench to loud cheers from the away support and he didn't disappoint in his short cameo.

After having an acrobatic overhead kick disallowed, he made his next effort count when his free-kick nestled in the top right-hand corner.

Morton also began with a win virtue of Oliver Fleming's own goal in 13 minutes.