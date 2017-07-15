Ben Richards-Everton: Accrington Stanley sign former Dunfermline defender

Ben Richards-Everton made 40 league appearances in two seasons with Dunfermline

League Two side Accrington have signed former Dunfermline centre-back Ben Richards-Everton on a one-year deal.

Richards-Everton helped the Pars win promotion to the Scottish Championship in the 2015/16 season, having signed from Partick Thistle in June 2015.

The 25-year-old was released at the end of last season, having suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

"The club's moving in the right direction and want to get out of this league," he told the club website.

