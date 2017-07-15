Ben Richards-Everton: Accrington Stanley sign former Dunfermline defender

Ben Richards-Everton
Ben Richards-Everton made 40 league appearances in two seasons with Dunfermline

League Two side Accrington have signed former Dunfermline centre-back Ben Richards-Everton on a one-year deal.

Richards-Everton helped the Pars win promotion to the Scottish Championship in the 2015/16 season, having signed from Partick Thistle in June 2015.

The 25-year-old was released at the end of last season, having suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

"The club's moving in the right direction and want to get out of this league," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired