Ben Killip: Grimsby Town sign former Norwich goalkeeper

Ben Killip conceded two goals in three appearances in the EFL Trophy last season

Grimsby have signed former Norwich goalkeeper Ben Killip on a one-year deal after a successful trial period with the club.

Killip joined Norwich from Chelsea in November 2013, but never played in a first-team game.

The 21-year-old made three appearances for the Canaries' under-21 side in the EFL Trophy last season.

He had a trial spell with Grimsby's League Two rivals Luton in April, but failed to earn a contract.

