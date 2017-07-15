BBC Sport - Bonner says Celtic's Griffiths booking after bottle incident 'should be rescinded'

Bonner says Griffiths booking should be overturned

Former Celtic great Pat Bonner says the booking handed to the Bhoys' Leigh Griffiths during the Champions League qualifier first leg against Linfield should be overturned.

Griffiths picked up a bottle thrown in his direction and showed it to the match officials but referee Alejandro Hernandez opted to yellow card the Celtic player, apparently for time wasting.

"The referee made a mistake and I hope it is rescinded," said Bonner.

Normally speaking, yellow cards can only be appealed against in cases of mistaken identity or simulation.

