Neil Warnock: Cardiff manager warns of more player departures

Peter Whittingham is one of the players who have already left Cardiff, joining Blackburn Rovers in June

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he will trim his squad further before the new season begins.

Peter Whittingham, Rickie Lambert and Emyr Huws have already left the Championship side.

Wingers Craig Noone and Anthony Pilkington, plus left-back Declan John could also be surplus to requirements at Cardiff City Stadium.

"There's players who won't be here at the start of the season," Warnock confirmed.

"Fans might guess without me telling them really. I don't envisage going with more than about 21 or 22 players this year."

Pilkington scored the winner in Friday's pre-season friendly against Taffs Well in which four of the club's new arrivals made their Cardiff debuts.

New signing Loic Damour made his Cardiff debut against Taffs Well

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, striker Danny Ward and midfielder Loic Damour all had a run-out against the Welsh League Division One side in a game that doubled as a charity event.

"Thanks to all the fans because it was a super night," Warnock added.

"I'm pleased for our lads as well, because when you're a pro and you come to a non-league club like Taffs Well you could get a wrong attitude.

"If you get a wrong attitude that's when you get injured, so I was pleased with our lads and it was a great night all round."