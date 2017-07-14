BBC Sport - Linfield's David Healy praises 'exceptional' Celtic
Linfield's Healy praises 'exceptional' Celtic
- From the section Football
Linfield manager David Healy says Celtic played superb football in the first half of the Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park.
Celtic won 2-0 in the first leg of the second qualifying round match.
Healy praised Linfield keeper Roy Carroll who made a number of good saves.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired