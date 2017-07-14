Neal Maupay: St Etienne forward joins Brentford on four-year contract

Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay has scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for under-age France sides

French forward Neal Maupay has joined Brentford on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from St Etienne.

Maupay, 20, who has played for France from Under-16 to Under-21 level, joined St-Etienne from Nice in August 2015 and scored three goals in 23 appearances for the top-flight club.

He spent time on loan in France's second division last season, scoring 11 goals in 28 league games for Brest.

His move from the Ligue 1 club is subject to international clearance.

Maupay, who featured for St-Etienne in the Europa League, is familiar with Brentford, having scored for Nice in a pre-season friendly in 2014.

Bees head coach Dean Smith said the forward is a player that the club has been "tracking for a long while".

"He fits all the profiles we set when we look for a player," Smith said. "We are very lucky to have got him and I look forward to working with him."

