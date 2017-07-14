Nicky Ajose: Bury sign Charlton Athletic striker on season-long loan

Nicky Ajose joined Charlton Athletic from Swindon Town for a fee in the region of £800,000

Bury have signed striker Nicky Ajose on a season-long loan deal from fellow League One club Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old joined the Addicks from Swindon Town in June 2016 and scored seven goals in 28 appearances.

Ex-Manchester United trainee Ajose has had two previous loan spells with his hometown club, in 2010-11 and 2013.

"I sat down with him and he said this was something he wanted, so I told him I wasn't going to stand in his way," Charlton boss Karl Robinson said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.